Bryan boys basketball team earns first district win of season

KILLEEN — Taylan Johnson had 13 points, three blocks and three assists, and Seandre Collins had 10 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to help lead the Bryan boys basketball team past Killeen 56-37 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play. Bryan (16-5, 1-1) will continue district play at Temple at 7 p.m. Friday.
Bryan 56, Killeen 37
BRYAN (16-5, 1-1) — Taylan Johnson 13, Seandre Collins 10, Chris Maxey 10, Sam Esan 8.
Bryan 6 12 10 19 — 56
Killeen 5 12 8 12 — 37
Highlights: BRYAN — Johnson 3 blocks, 3 assist; Collins 16 rebounds, 5 assists; Maxey 3 rebounds; Esan 9 rebounds.
Next: Bryan at Temple, 7 p.m. Friday
