The Bryan boys basketball team fell to Hutto 74-41 on Friday night in District 12-6A play at Viking Gym.
TJ Johnson had 18 points and five rebounds for Bryan (17-12, 3-5), while Chris Maxey had 13 points and six rebounds.
Dylon Richardson led Hutto (20-10, 6-3) with 21 points.
Hutto 74, Bryan 41
HUTTO (20-10, 6-3) — Byron Piper 10, JJ Washington 13, Dylon Richardson 21, Zachary Hicks 11, Al Diaby 13, Peter Osagie-Aruya 2, Jaylen Parkinson 2, Brody Bujnoch 2.
BRYAN (17-12, 3-5) — TJ Johnson 18, CJ Ellis 2, Zach Williams 4, Will Jefferson 4, Chris Maxey 13.
Hutto 23 14 17 20 — 74
Bryan 10 11 12 8 — 41