Bryan boys basketball team drops close one to Pflugerville Hendrickson

The Bryan boys basketball team made a comeback attempt in the second half but fell just short to Pflugerville Hendrickson 78-72 on Friday in nondistrict action at Viking Gym.

Taylan Johnson had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Bryan (1-1), while Chris Maxey had 18 points and seven rebounds. Jacob Walker added 14 points, two assist and two steals, and Darius Brooks had nine points and two steals.

The Vikings outscored the Hawks (2-1) 44-34 in the second half but couldn’t overcome a sluggish first half.