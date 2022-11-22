 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan boys basketball team defeats Waller 41-37

WALLER — Bryan’s Jacob Walker scored 13 points, and Taylan Johnson adds nine as the Vikings beat Waller 41-37 on Tuesday in nondistrict play. Bryan improved to 3-1 with the victory.

