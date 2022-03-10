 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bryan baseball team wins two games to open Bastrop tournament

  • 0

BASTROP — The Bryan baseball team beat Austin Anderson 5-0 and Austin Akins 5-2 on Thursday to open play at the Bastrop ISD Invitational.

Bryan’s Mason Ruiz allowed three hits and struck out five over six shutout innings to earn the win against Austin Anderson. Kyle Kubichek went 1 for 2 with two runs scored for the Vikings, while Mason Garcia went 1 for 2 with a run. Ruiz, Eric Perez and Kyle Turner also had hits for Bryan.

Rylan Hill allowed six hits with eight strikeouts over five innings to earn the win over Austin Akins. Turner went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Garcia went 2 for 3. Ben Torres was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Kubichek was 1 for 1 with two RBIs, and Hunter Harlin, Hill and Perez each had a hit.

Bryan will continue play at the tournament Friday with games at noon and 2:30 p.m.

In subvarsity action, Bryan’s JV A team beat Waller and lost to Salado on Thursday in the Brazos Valley Invitational, while the Vikings’ JV B team beat Waller. The JV B team will play at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, while the JV A team will play at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert