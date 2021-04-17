Bryan baseball team wins two games in district play

The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 7-1 on Friday at the Brazos Valley Bombers’ Edible Field then raced past Killeen 16-5 on the road Saturday in a pair of District 12-6A games.

Ryan Hill threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Mason Ruiz homered to lead Bryan (11-12, 5-6) past Shoemaker on Friday. Hill didn’t issue a walk over seven dominant innings. At the plate, Bryan’s Jack Blackburn went 1 for 3, and Reid Russ went 1 for 4.

On Saturday, Dre DeJesus earned the win for Bryan, striking out five over four innings while allowing two runs on one hit. Blackburn and Romeo Romero each had three hits and three RBIs, while Kyle Kubichek had two hits and two RBIs. Russ and Ben Torres each had two hits.

The Vikings will continue 12-6A play at home Tuesday against Copperas Cove.