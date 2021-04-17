 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan baseball team wins two games in district play
0 comments

Bryan baseball team wins two games in district play

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 7-1 on Friday at the Brazos Valley Bombers’ Edible Field then raced past Killeen 16-5 on the road Saturday in a pair of District 12-6A games.

Ryan Hill threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Mason Ruiz homered to lead Bryan (11-12, 5-6) past Shoemaker on Friday. Hill didn’t issue a walk over seven dominant innings. At the plate, Bryan’s Jack Blackburn went 1 for 3, and Reid Russ went 1 for 4.

On Saturday, Dre DeJesus earned the win for Bryan, striking out five over four innings while allowing two runs on one hit. Blackburn and Romeo Romero each had three hits and three RBIs, while Kyle Kubichek had two hits and two RBIs. Russ and Ben Torres each had two hits.

The Vikings will continue 12-6A play at home Tuesday against Copperas Cove.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert