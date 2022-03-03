Bryan baseball team wins two games at Cy-Fair tournament

CYPRESS — The Bryan baseball team beat Cypress Park 8-2 and Cypress Lakes 6-0 on Thursday at the Cy-Fair ISD tournament.

Against Cy-Park, Bryan’s Mason Ruiz gave up two runs on nine hits with six strikeouts over six innings to earn the win. Kyle Kubichek had a single and two RBIs for the Vikings (3-0). Chance Crawford had a hit and three steals. Hunter Harlin and Ben Torres each went 1 for 1 with an RBI, and Eric Perez added an RBI.

Bryan’s Rylan Hill earned the win against Cy-Lakes, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts over five innings. At the plate for the Vikings, Harlin went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Kyle Turner went 2 for 3 with one RBI. Hill and Kubichek each had two hits. Crawford singled and scored a run, and Tysne Green stoke three bases.

Bryan will face Cy-Fair at 11:30 a.m. and Langham Creek at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Langham Creek.

Bryan’s JV team lost to Navasota 10-2 at the Grimes County Classic. The Viking JV (1-1) will face College Station’s JV at Iola in the tournament at 11 a.m. Friday.