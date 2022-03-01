 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan baseball team wins season opener over Huntsville
The Bryan baseball team defeated Huntsville 15-1 in its season opener Monday.

Bryan’s Mason Ruiz pitched four shutout innings for the victory, striking out six and allowing two hits. Rylan Hill pitched two hitless innings, and Eric Perez struck out the side in the seventh, allowing two hits and a run.

Kyle Kubichek went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Vikings. Mason Ruiz was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Rylan Hill was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, and Kyle Turner had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Bryan will play at the Cypress Lakes/Langham Creek tournament Thursday and Friday. The Bryan JV A defeated Rudder 12-9 and Bryan’s JV B beat Anderson-Shiro 17-1.

