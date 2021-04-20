Bryan baseball team suffers tough 1-0 loss to Copperas Cove

The Bryan baseball team made only mistake, but it proved to be the difference as Copperas Cove eked out a 1-0 victory in a pivotal District 12-6A game at Viking Field on Tuesday night.
Copperas Cove won the pitchers’ duel by scoring a run in the fourth inning on a pair of singles and a wild pitch.
Bryan, which had won three of its last four to climb back into playoff contention, would have moved into a three-way for fourth with Copperas Cove (16-13, 7-5) and Temple (16-11, 6-6), but the Vikings (11-13, 5-7) were left still chasing and now hoping. Copperas Cove and Killeen Ellison (12-15-2, 7-5) are tied for third. Temple is alone in fourth place after an 8-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker with Bryan in fifth with two games left in the regular season.
The Vikings have to beat Ellison and Harker Heights and get some help to make the playoffs.
“If we would’ve won all three, I think we would’ve been in the playoffs, but now we have to hope the right teams win and the right teams lose and we take care of our business on Friday against a tough Killeen Ellison,” Bryan coach James Dillard said. “Belton and Harker Heights would secure spots [with wins Tuesday]. You’ve got three teams fighting for two spots right now.”
Copperas Cove’s solo run in the fourth made the postseason that much tougher for Bryan.
Bryan starting pitcher Mason Ruiz had a rocky inning. He had allowed just two hits and stranded three in the previous three innings, but Copperas Cove pitcher Russel Cochran led off the fourth with a single to center field and eventually scored. It was an uncharacteristic inning for Ruiz, Dillard said.
“We were rolling up until that point,” Dillard said.
Dekan Radigan following with a single with Cochran taking third. Ruiz uncorked a wild pitch to give Copperas Cove the lead. He walked two to load the bases with one out, but came up with a big strikeout and fly out.
“After that inning, Mason settled in again, found his strike zone again, but [Cochran] never lost his strike zone,” Dillard said. “I thought the strike zone was a little big tonight. [Cochran] did a good job.”
Cochran silenced Bryan with two strikeouts and a pop up to end the fourth and stayed strong throughout, stranding four runners and allowing just four hits in the remaining three innings.
“We could never get that big hit,” Dillard said. “We just could never get it done.”
Despite the struggle on offense, Bryan held down the fort defensively. Ruiz finished strong, getting five straight strikeouts and a groundout to close the fifth and sixth innings. Andres DeJesus came in as relief in the seventh inning and stranded two runners with a strikeout, ground out and a fly out to right field.
“Our outfielders kept us in the ballgame,” Dillard said. “We made two big outs out there with Jack in center and Ben in right. They both did a good job getting those balls and if they’d dropped there might not have been a chance for us to come back late. I’m proud of our guys and the way they competed. It was a big game for both teams.”
Copperas Cove 1, Bryan 0
Copperas Cove 000 100 0 — 1 4 0
Bryan 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
W — Russel Cochran. L Mason Ruiz.
Next: Ellison at Bryan, 7 p.m. Friday