Bryan baseball team suffers tough 1-0 loss to Copperas Cove

Bryan starting pitcher Mason Ruiz had a rocky inning. He had allowed just two hits and stranded three in the previous three innings, but Copperas Cove pitcher Russel Cochran led off the fourth with a single to center field and eventually scored. It was an uncharacteristic inning for Ruiz, Dillard said.

“We were rolling up until that point,” Dillard said.

Dekan Radigan following with a single with Cochran taking third. Ruiz uncorked a wild pitch to give Copperas Cove the lead. He walked two to load the bases with one out, but came up with a big strikeout and fly out.

“After that inning, Mason settled in again, found his strike zone again, but [Cochran] never lost his strike zone,” Dillard said. “I thought the strike zone was a little big tonight. [Cochran] did a good job.”

Cochran silenced Bryan with two strikeouts and a pop up to end the fourth and stayed strong throughout, stranding four runners and allowing just four hits in the remaining three innings.

“We could never get that big hit,” Dillard said. “We just could never get it done.”