Bryan baseball team splits two games at Cypress tournament

CYPRESS — The Bryan baseball team lost to Cy-Fair 13-3 and beat Langham Creek 12-2 on Friday in the Langham Creek/Cypress Lakes tournament at Langham Creek.

Against Cy-Fair, Bryan’s Chance Crawford went 2 for 2, while Gavon Garcia, Ollie Sims and Hunter Harlin each had a hit and RBI. Avery Wenzel threw the final three innings for the Vikings (4-1), giving up for hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Against Langham Creek, Eric Perez threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts. At the plate, Perez went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Mason Ruiz went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Harlin and Mason Garcia each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Chance Crawford went 1 for 3 with two runs.

At the Grimes County Classic, Bryan’s JV A team tied College Station 6-6 and will face Magnolia West on Saturday at Iola. Bryan’s JV B team lost its opener at the Bryan ISD subvarsity tournament and will play two games beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday.