Bryan baseball team shuts out Killeen Ellison on road

KILLEEN — The Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Ellison 14-0 in five innings Tuesday in the Vikings’ final District 12-6A road game of the season.
Eric Perez had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs for Bryan (20-2, 13-0), while Rylan Hill had two hits and two RBIs. Kyle Kubichek, Kyle Turner and Mason Ruiz each had a hit and drew two walks with Ruiz and Turner also getting an RBI as well. Ollie Sims also had a hit and scored a run.
Ruiz started on the mound and struck out four over two perfect innings. Kaleb Gott struck out four over three innings of relief.
Bryan will host Harker Heights at 7 p.m. Friday on Senior Night at Viking Field.