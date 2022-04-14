Bryan baseball team remains perfect in district

KILLEEN — Eric Perez struck out 10 over six shutout innings, allowing just one hit to help the Bryan baseball team beat Killeen Shoemaker 5-0 on Tuesday in District 12-6A play at Viking Field.

Rylan Hill struck out two over a hitless seventh to seal the victory for Bryan (16-2, 10-0).

Hunter Harlin went 2 for 3 for the Vikings, while Kyle Turner, Mason Ruiz, Chance Crawford, Mason Garcia and Ben Torres each had a hit. Garcia had two RBIs, while Ruiz scored two runs, and Turner and Crawford each scored one.

Bryan will host Killeen at 7 p.m. Tuesday.