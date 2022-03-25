 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan baseball team remains perfect in district with win over Killeen

KILLEEN — Bryan’s Rylan Hill struck out 14 over 5 2/3 innings, and Kyle Kubichek and Mason Garcia each doubled to help the Vikings beat Killeen 8-2 on Friday in District 12-6A play.

Hill allowed two runs on four hits and one walk to earn the victory. He also had a double, while Kubichek scored two runs, and Garcia scored one. Chance Crawford singled and scored two runs for Bryan (11-3, 4-0). Kaleb Gott threw the final 1 1/3 innings for the Vikings, striking out two without allowing a run.

Bryan will host Copperas Cove on Tuesday.

