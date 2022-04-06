Bryan baseball team relying on Mason Ruiz as Vikings make playoff push

When Mason Ruiz was a freshman at Bryan, he was part of a Vikings baseball team that won just three district games.

Three years later, Bryan (14-2, 7-0) swept its District 12-6A opponents in the first round of league play, and Ruiz, now a senior, is at the center of the action for the Vikings. The four-year letterman who signed with Texas A&M last fall is Bryan’s ace on the mound and doubles as a starting first baseman while holding steady at third in Bryan’s batting order.

“Everyone kind of set a tone at the beginning of the year that we’re all going to put in 110% effort, and that’s what we’ve been trying to stick with, and it’s been working for us recently,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA and 51 strikeouts this season. He’s allowed just five earned runs and only walked eight. In Bryan’s 14-3 win over Harker Heights on Tuesday, Ruiz struck out 10 batters while scattering seven hits.

“I love getting strikes with my fastballs, but my strikeout pitch would be my curveball,” Ruiz said. “That pitch has gotten super nasty over time. Everyone’s getting different grips on it. Everyone’s trying to throw it different, but for me, I quick pitch. That’s a big part of my game. I like throwing people off. I like quick pitching just to get in peoples’ heads. People can’t time me up.”

While some standout pitchers just stick to the mound, Ruiz has continued to play in the field and hit. At the plate this year, Ruiz is batting .366 with 13 RBIs.

“He’s too valuable to the Bryan Vikings just to have him play every Tuesday or every Friday, whatever his pitching spot would be,” Bryan coach James Dillard said. “We’ve got to have him on the field. He’s one of our better defensive players. He plays first base well. He understands the positioning of first base, and obviously he’s in the three hole for us. Even if he’s having a bad day at the plate, he’ll still draw a walk or he’ll get hit by a pitch. He’s a very valuable asset for us.”

Pitching has proven to be a strength for Bryan thus far this season with Ruiz leading the charge. The Vikings have turned to sophomore Rylan Hill, who is committed to play at A&M, and senior Eric Perez when Ruiz isn’t on the bump.

“We’ve got Rylan Hill, a sophomore that showed up in Belton when they were dedicating their field and pitched an absolute gem,” Dillard said. “Eric Perez has shown up and pitched great, so having three guys that you can go to in any game or situation and feel comfortable, that’s huge at the high school level.”

Ruiz committed to play at A&M during the summer between his sophomore and junior years. He recalled playing at Bryan United as a kid and getting to talk with former A&M baseball coach Rob Childress after facing his son in an all-star game. From there, Ruiz said A&M became his dream school. When Jim Schlossnagle took over as the Aggies’ new skipper last year, Ruiz said he and his family were able to meet with Schlossnagle in short order.

“Those guys, they make you feel welcome, and that’s home, so that’s always been a big dream of mine,” Ruiz said of playing at A&M.

Off the field, Ruiz said he’s an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hunting and fishing with his father and friends. While Ruiz said his favorite hunting memory was downing his first eight-point deer at the age of 12, he and the Vikings have other trophies in mind to put on the wall this spring.

Bryan will begin the second round of district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple. The Vikings are inching closer to clinching their first playoff bid since 2017, but Ruiz said the Vikings have bigger aspirations than just making the postseason for the first time in five years.

“Yes, we want to go to the playoffs, but we also want to go undefeated in district, and we want to get that gold glove at the end of the year,” Ruiz said. “Our goal isn’t just making the playoffs. It’s getting far in playoffs. It’s my last year. We’ve got a really talented team that’s been trying for so long, and we haven’t been able to play our cards right, but this year everything’s been going good, and we’re just trying to get as far as we can, play hard and play together the right way.”

NOTES — Hill had two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in Bryan’s win over Harker Heights on Tuesday. Chance Crawford had two hits, an RBI and a run, while Kyle Kubichek, Kyle Turner, Ruiz and Hunter Harlin each had a hit and two RBIs.

