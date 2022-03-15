Bryan baseball team opens District 12-6A play with 6-1 win over Temple

It was all business for the Bryan baseball team Tuesday night as the Vikings, donning their new navy pinstripe uniforms, grabbed a 6-1 victory over Temple in the District 12-6A opener at Viking Field.

Bryan starting pitcher Mason Ruiz was unwavering on the mound, allowing just three hits in seven innings with 13 strikeouts. The senior left-hander got the Vikings out of two jams, forcing a ground out for a crucial third out in the fifth frame and stranding two runners in the seventh with his final strikeout to end the game.

“That’s going to be the story of our season and how successful we are or not based on how well our starting pitching is,” Bryan head coach James Dillard said. “Mason got us going good, and it’s always good to start off the district with a win.”

The Vikings opened the scoring in the second when Rylan Hill’s single to left field drove in Hunter Harlin from second base. Hill, who went 2 for 3, also drove in Garcia in the sixth on a triple down the right field line.

Bryan added two-run innings in the third and fifth to build up its lead.

“I felt good about our at-bats tonight, and we’re getting there,” Dillard said. “We’re getting better. We still have some room for improvement, but we’re getting better.”

Kyle Tuner got in on the action, slamming an RBI double deep into left field just over the Temple outfielder’s head in the third. That allowed Eric Perez and Ben Torres to score after a perfectly-executed sacrifice bunt from Kyle Kubichek just moments before put them in scoring position.

In the top of the fifth, Torres got Bryan out of trouble with a diving catch for Temple’s second out with two runners on base. Perez followed with a leadoff homer to right field in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-0 Bryan lead. Kubichek doubled to center field and scored on a single to right field from Ruiz to make it 5-0.

“Anytime you have Rylan Hill and Eric Perez back-to-back in your lineup ... Eric hit the opposite field home run today. Rylan had the hard hit baseballs,” Dillard said. “I mean one through nine we’re capable of hitting the ball hard, and I think we showed that a little bit tonight.”

Bryan’s aggressive offense forced a pitching change by Temple in the fifth. With two outs, Bryan’s Chance Crawford bunted and beat the throw to first from Temple pitcher Nate Mitchell. First baseman Arick Hickman suffered a hand injury while trying to tag out Crawford, which forced the Wildcats to change pitchers, so Mitchell could take over at third and Evan Machuca could go to first.

“That’s his game,” Dillard said of Crawford. “He’s got 10 hits now on the season and more than half of those are bunt singles. So if the third baseman is playing even with the bag or behind the bag, he’s got the green light to bunt.”

Temple reliever Joseph Ojeda got out of the fifth-inning jam, stranding two runners with a strikeout for the final out. Ruiz, however, quickly put the Wildcats back on defense with three straight strikeouts.

The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with a solo run in the seventh on a Bryan error when the Vikings’ third baseman overthrew to first base on a groundball hit by Matt McDonald, which allowed Kobe Smith to score.

Machuca then reached with a single to center field, but Ruiz shut down the comeback with a strikeout for the final out.

“When your pitcher strikes out 13 of 21 outs, that takes a little pressure off our defense,” Dillard said. “... The last inning we kind of relaxed a little bit, and we give up an unearned run. Defensively we still have a little room for improvement, but we’re proud of the progress right now.”

Bryan 6, Temple 1

Bryan;012;021;x;—;6;10;1

Temple;000;000;1;—;1;3;0

W — Mason Ruiz. L — Nate Mitchell.

Next: Bryan at Belton, 7 p.m. Friday

