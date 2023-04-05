Bryan’s Mason Garcia scored on a passed ball to break the 3-3 tie as the Vikings (9-7-1, 4-1) remained in second place, just back of Waco Midway (19-3, 6-1). The teams will play at Midway on Thursday.

Bryan senior pitcher Stone Farris got his third district victory with three scoreless innings of relief. Kaleb Gott pitched the first five innings, striking out three and allowing five hits.

Bryan had six hits with Kyle Kubichek and Garcia having multiple hits and Joel Rios adding one. Weiss, which tied the game at three with two runs in the fifth, had seven hits. Freshman Jorian Guinn had two, while senior Kaedin Bankhead had a two-run homer. Freshman Thomas Botkin pitched the first five innings and Bankhead the last three. They combined for four walks and three strikeouts.