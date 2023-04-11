The Bryan baseball team was fighting a losing battle before it even came to bat because Waco Midway’s Alex Martinez hit a grand slam. But the Vikings battled back in the 8-4 loss to score the most runs the District 12-6A leaders have allowed in league play this season Tuesday night at Viking Field.

Midway (21-3, 8-1) had a 6-0 lead after the top of the second inning and was poised to repeat Friday night’s 9-0 victory over the Vikings. But Bryan (9-9-1, 4-3) came through with nine hits as senior Chance Crawford, juniors Rylan Hill and Mason Garcia and sophomore Trey Castro each had a pair.

“After that first inning I just challenged everybody to compete,” Bryan first-year coach Justin Garcia said.

What made Bryan’s response satisfying is it got seven of its hits off Midway senior Jeremiah Arnett, who was signed with Wichita State.

“I knew that kid was good,” Garcia said. “We knew that coming in. I challenged them to erase that first inning, and they did. It was one of those weird games where you lose but you take a step forward.”

Midway won its seventh straight and had outscored opponents 46-2 in its previous six victories.

Bryan senior Kaleb Gott complemented the offense, pitching 5 1/3 solid innings of relief.

“We asked him for three [innings] today,” Garcia said. “If he gave us three, we thought it would be a good deal, and he gave us five, so we’re real proud of him.”

Gott gave up two runs in the second inning, one of them unearned, but he also retired 13 straight at one point, five via strikeouts. He needed only 41 pitches to string together four straight perfect innings.

“We kind of got in a lull,” Midway coach Eddie Cornblum said. “They started spinning some stuff up there with a good change-up and fastball with [Gott], so he kept us off-balance. He did a good job. He kept us in check.”

Bryan scored single runs in the second and third innings to pull within 6-2. Sophomore Joel Rios hit an RBI single in the second to plate Hill, who doubled. Hill added an RBI single in the third. The Vikings’ last runs came in the seventh on an RBI double by Crawford and an RBI groundout by senior Kyle Turner.

Midway was impressive early, taking took advantage of a walk and hit batter as Martinez’s blast was a towering opposite-field shot for his third homer of the season. The opportunistic Panthers had only five hits, three by junior Johnny Torres. He had the first hit of the game then added an RBI triple in the second and an RBI single in the seventh.

Midway didn’t need much offense as Arnett (7-0) was in control despite allowing seven hits. The right-hander struck out nine and walked three over 104 pitches.

“He’s been good all year,” Cornblum said. “He really knows how to command pitches. He keeps us in ballgames every time he pitches.”

Arnett was at this best with runners on base as the Vikings were only 2 for 9 with runners in scoring position through six innings as Bryan stranded six.

“I thought we did a good job of applying pressure, even in the innings we didn’t score,” Garcia said.

Bryan, which dropped into a tie for third place with Harker Heights (10-12, 4-3), will host second-place Hutto (12-9-2, 5-2) on Friday.

Waco Midway 8, Bryan 4

Midway;420;000;2;—;8;5;1

Bryan;011;000;2;—;4;9;2

Jeremiah Arnett, Grant McClendon (7) and Jonah James; Stone Farris, Kaleb Gott (2), Isaac Chavarria (7) and Kyle Kubichek.

W — Arnett (7-0). L — Farris (3-2).

HR — Alex Martinez (3)

Leading hitters — MIDWAY: Johnny Torres 3-4, 3B, 2 RBIs; Martinez 1-4, HR, 4 RBIs. BRYAN: Rylan Hill 2-4, 2B, RBI; Chance Crawford 2-4, 2B, RBI; Mason Garcia 2-4; Trey Castro 2-2, 2B.