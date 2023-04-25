The Bryan baseball fans in attendance might not have had a ton to cheer about during the team’s 4-1 Senior Night loss to Harker Heights on Tuesday at Viking Field, but it was fitting that when they did it was because of the seniors.

In the top of the sixth inning and up 3-0, Harker Heights’ Jett Millsap launched a deep shot to left field that looked to be leaving the ballpark. Bryan senior left fielder Caleb Brown, who came in the game in the fifth as a pinch hitter, made an over the shoulder catch at the wall to end the inning.

Brown was greeted in the dugout by the entire team with high fives and congratulations as he came off the field.

“Oh, man, they’ve been super helpful just kind of getting me going, helping me get started,” first-year Bryan head coach Justin Garcia said of the senior class. “From a leadership standpoint, they’ve been great. I was glad we got all of them in tonight. That was good.”

The catch by Brown was a much-needed boost for the Vikings (9-13-1, 4-7) as they kept it rolling in the bottom of the sixth, collecting their first hit and first run of the night.

Senior second baseman Kyle Turner led off the inning with a single to left field, stole second and took third on a flyout by senior catcher Kyle Kubichek. Designated hitter Rylan Hill brought home Turner with a groundout.

The Knights (16-12, 8-3) got a complete game from starting pitcher Cooper Reaves, who allowed just one hit over seven innings. He struck out three, walked three and hit one batter while throwing 88 pitches.

“He just did a good job of mixing up his pitches,” Garcia said. “We hit the ball just right at them. Man, we hit so many balls right at them. Mason Garcia had two smoke shots on the line, one to left field and one to the center fielder. I felt like we barreled some balls right at them ... just one of those nights.”

The Vikings gave up three runs in unusual ways beginning in the third inning thanks to a double steal. With runners on first and third and two outs, the Knights sent Justin Fortson from first. Caught in a rundown, the Knights also sent Millsap from third, and he scored while the Vikings tried to tag out Fortson in between first and second.

Harker Heights scored in the fourth on another odd play as Braxtyn Vackar reached first on a dropped third strike. Vackar was hit in the back by the throw from Kubichek, and Michael Saiz scored from third for a 2-0 lead.

The Knights added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Tyler Halverson that scored Saiz with two outs.

Bryan used four pitchers in the game as Kaleb Gott, Avery Wenzel, Derek Ramsey and Jackson Van Hyfte saw action. Combined they struck out seven, gave up eight hits and allowed three earned runs.

The Vikings will hit the road for a winner-take-all regular season finale against Temple at 7 p.m. Friday with the victor earning the fourth and final playoff spot in District 12-6A. The teams met to start district play with Bryan earning a 10-0 run-rule win in five innings at Viking Field.

“We knew that coming in, which is why we ran our pitching rotation the way we did,” Garcia said. “We have everyone available. Stone [Farris] will start and then everyone after that. It’s winner-take-all. We kind of knew that about a week and a half ago that it was probably going to come down to that. I’m confident. I feel good about our chances. I think we’ll be fine.”

Harker Heights 4, Bryan 1

Harker Heights 001 110 1 — 4 7 0

Bryan 000 001 0 — 1 1 4