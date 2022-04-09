Bryan baseball team beats Temple for eighth straight win in District 12-6A play

TEMPLE — Bryan’s Rylan Hill struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings, and Kyle Turner and Mason Garcia each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Vikings past Temple 8-3 on Friday in District 12-6A play.

Hill allowed one run on three hits to earn the win. Kaleb Gott allowed two unearned runs on one hit with a strikeout over the final 1 1/3 innings for Bryan (15-2, 8-0).

Mason Ruiz and Chance Crawford each had one hit, two RBIs and a run for the Vikings, while Kyle Kubichek and Ben Torres each had one hit, one RBI and one run.

Bryan will host Belton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.