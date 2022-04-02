 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryan baseball team beats Killeen Ellison to remain perfect in District 12-6A

  • 0

Bryan’s Eric Perez and Kaleb Gott combined on a five-inning one-hitter, and the Vikings made the most of their four hits in a 10-0 shutout of Killeen Ellison on Friday in District 12-6A play at Viking Field.

Perez started and threw four innings, striking out six while allowing one hit. Gott struck out the side in the fifth to seal the run-rule victory.

Kyle Kubichek went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Bryan (13-2, 6-0), while Chance Crawford went 1 for 1 with a run. Hunter Harlin went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, and Mason Garcia went 1 for 3 with a run as the Vikings took advantage of four Eagle errors.

Bryan will end the first half of district play at Harker Heights at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

