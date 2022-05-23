Bryan baseball coach James Dillard hired at Palestine

Bryan baseball coach James Dillard has been hired at Palestine in the same position, he told The Eagle on Monday. Dillard said his wife, Stephanie, has been hired as Palestine's head volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator.

Dillard, a Bryan graduate, was coach of the Vikings for five seasons. This season, he led Bryan to its first playoff appearance since 2017 as the Vikings went 21-4 and captured the District 12-6A title.

Dillard also spent the last four summers coaching the Brazos Valley Bombers, including the last two as head coach. He led the Bombers to the Texas Collegiate League title in 2020. Dillard will be the pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Baseball League this summer.

The Dillards were hired by Palestine football coach/athletics director Lance Angel who was Bryan's AD from 2014-19 but opted to return to Palestine because he missed coaching.

