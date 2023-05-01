The Bryan Vikings baseball team punched their ticket to the postseason on Saturday with an 8-6 road win over Temple.

The Vikings were led on the mound by Stone Farris who picked up the win. Farris pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out two. Kaleb Gott came in relief and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings.

At the plate, Bryan was led by Rylan Hill who homered and had two hits on the day. He was joined by Chance Crawford who had two hits as well.

The Vikings will open up bi-district against Mansfield Legacy. The best-of-three series will begin on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex. The second game will be on Friday at 7. The third game if necessary would be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.