Bryan baseball baseball team no hits Killeen Shoemaker 15-0

Runs kept coming across the plate for the Bryan baseball team in the Vikings’ 15-0 win over Killeen Shoemaker in five innings Tuesday night in District 12-6A play at Edible Field.

Bryan (10-2, 3-0) busted the game open in the second inning, pulling ahead 15-0 after scoring 13 runs on eight hits and sending 19 batters to the plate. The Vikings had 12 batters reach base before Shoemaker (3-9, 0-3) recorded an out in the frame.

“We got good pitches to hit, and we didn’t miss them,” Bryan coach James Dillard said. “We took advantage of them walking us, and we got hits with runners in scoring position. That was kind of the story of the game. ... You score 13 runs in the second inning, that’s a good start.

Eric Perez and Kaleb Gotts combined to throw a no-hitter for Bryan. Shoemaker only managed to get three base runners aboard via walks.

Perez faced the minimum in three innings of work, allowing just one base runner, walking the first batter he faced after the 45-minute, 13-run bottom of the second inning by the Vikings. At the plate, Perez kickstarted the strong second inning for Bryan by blasting a two-run home run. Gotts closed out the final two innings, striking out the final three batters he faced.

“Eric had fastball command, and for Eric to be successful and get us to where we want to go, he’s going to have to have fastball command,” Dillard said. “Obviously, we threw the curveball. He didn’t need it tonight. I think he could’ve gotten away with just his fastball, but that’s something he’s working on. He’s continuing to get better and better with that. And then Kaleb came in, and it’s tough pitching when the score is like it is. It’s tough to be competitive, but he came in and closed the door and helped us finished out the game.”

Chance Crawford was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a trio of singles and two RBIs. Hunter Harlin drove in four runs with a bases-clearing triple to center field in the second. Kyle Turner was 2 for 3 with an RBI and team-high three runs scored. Mason Garcia was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

The Vikings were aggressive on the base paths, going 5 of 5 on stolen base attempts. The Vikings also scored three runs on wild pitches.

“That’s something we practice every day, and we’ve gotten a ton better at our baserunning this year, and it’s starting to show up in games, whether it’s taking the extra 90 feet or moving up on a dirt ball or just being advantageous and taking a stolen base,” Dillard said.

Bryan got to work on the basepaths quickly as the Vikings took a 2-0 lead in the first inning after back-to-back RBI singles from Crawford and Harlin.

Bryan remained tied atop the 12-6A standings with Tuesday’s win. The Vikings will travel to Killeen on Friday to face the co-leading Kangaroos.

“Anytime you go on the road, that’s a tough ballgame, and we’re going to have to continue swinging the bats well,” Dillard said. “We’re swinging the bats really good right now, and that’s the encouraging thing. We’re pitching well, playing good defense, so right now we’re clicking on all cylinders. We’ve just got to keep them going.”

Bryan 15, Killeen Shoemaker 0

Shoemaker;000;00;—;0;0;2

Bryan;2(13)0;0X;—;15;13;0

W — Eric Perez. L — Damian Montanez.

Leading hitters: BRYAN — Chance Crawford 3-3, 2 RBIs, 2 SB; Hunter Harlin 2-2, 3B, 4 RBIs; Kyle Turner 2-3, RBI, 3 runs, SB; Eric Perez 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Mason Garcia 1-2, 2 RBIs.

Next: Bryan at Killeen, 7 p.m. Friday

