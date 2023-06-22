The Bryan boys basketball team will have a familiar face as head coach next season.

The Vikings announced on Thursday via Twitter that current boys basketball assistant coach Keith Jackson will be the team's new head coach.

Jackson will be taking over for former head coach Jonathan Hines who will be stepping into an administration role according to the same Twitter post.

Hines was the team's head coach for the past four seasons and finished with a record of 69-52. This past season, the Vikings finished with an overall record of 18-15 and were 4-8 in District 12-6A.