Bryan assistant Jerron Reese named new boys basketball coach at College Station

Bryan assistant coach Jerron Reese announced via Twitter on Monday that he will replace JD Sullivan as the new head boys basketball coach at College Station.

"I'm eager to build upon the Cougar hoops program that Coach Sullivan launched and hit the ground running," the tweet read. "Rest assured the [Vikings] are in steady hands with Jonathan Hines and staff."

Sullivan retired earlier this month after 27 seasons as a head coach. He had a 212-107 record with the Cougars. Reese is a former player for the Vikings and was coached by his father John Reese before returning to the school as a teacher and coach six years ago. Reese graduated from Texas A&M in 2013 and was also a student manager for the men's basketball team.