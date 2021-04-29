 Skip to main content
Bryan anglers qualify for state bass fishing tournament
Bryan anglers qualify for state bass fishing tournament

Bryan ISD Anglers Kade Danford, Aidan Howard and boat captain Hayden Muth placed fourth at regionals. 

The Bryan ISD anglers placed fourth at the Texas High School Bass Association’s regional tournament on Lake Palestine on April 17.

Kade Danford, Aidan Howard and boat captain Hayden Muth caught five fish weighing 16.25 pounds. Montgomery won with 23.66 pounds followed by The Woodlands (21.23), Hargrave-Huffman (16.58) and Bryan.

Bryan won the Big Bass Award in the 183-team event with a fish weighing 9.14 pounds, earning team members scholarships and prizes.

Bryan qualified for the state tournament set for May 14-15 on Lake Texoma. It is the fifth straight year Bryan has sent at least one team to state.

Other top 100 finishers from the Brazos Valley included: 55. Collin Burgess-Carson Parker, Caldwell FFA Bass Club, 6.40; 77. Tucker Wightman-Tryston Babich, Brenham Anglers, 4.23; 78. Tyler Chmelar-Brooks Dewitt, College Station Anglers, 4.20; 83. Kade Rau-Dawson Draehn, Brenham Anglers, 3.83; 95. Ian Cales-Braden Gaertner, Brenham Anglers, 2.93.

Teams from Anderson-Shiro and Madisonville also competed.

