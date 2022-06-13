Bryan alum, Consol assistant Justin Garcia hired as Vikings’ baseball coach

Justin Garcia enjoyed his time as an athlete at Bryan High so much he wanted one day to be the Vikings’ head baseball coach.

That desire came true Monday when Garcia was named to replace James Dillard. Garcia, a 2008 Bryan graduate, spent the last five seasons as an assistant at A&M Consolidated.

“Growing up in west Bryan, it meant everything to be a Viking,” Garcia said. “Being a Bryan Viking was like the biggest thing for any kid growing up in Bryan. I was a very avid Bryan sports fan. My uncles, my grandparents, my parents, they had me at all of the events.”

Garcia after graduating Bryan played at Cedar Valley College in Lancaster and at Prairie View A&M. He was an infielder on the 2012 Panthers’ team that won the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s championship. Garcia began his coaching career as an assistant with the Vikings from 2014-15. He was the head coach at Somerville for two seasons before moving to Consol.

Garcia and wife Mercedes have two sons, 11-year-old Dash and 6-year-old Jett.

Dillard, also a Bryan graduate, coached the Vikings for five seasons, winning 12-6A this year with a 14-0 record and making the program’s first playoff appearance since 2017.

“Bryan has always had really, really good athletes. They’ve just always needed polishing,” Garcia said. “I think James did a great job this last year doing that and bringing it all together. I know a lot of the youth and the little leagues and select teams around town because I have young boys. The outlook on the team that’s coming in and the kids that are coming up through the program that are in middle school right now, the outlook on the Vikings is very, very good. There’s always a ton of talent.”

Garcia met Monday with several players who look to build on this year's success. Garcia made good use of social media to interact with players while at Consol and that will be the case at Bryan.

“I was like, hey, I need you guys to start following the new social media stuff and that was something they asked about,” Garcia said. “They were like, are we going to do TikTok? Yeah, I already have our TikTok made. … I said, “Now, I need you guys to, y’all are going to be the guys that are spotlighted now.’”

Garcia said an advantage in returning to his alma mater, is the players were in his shoes not that long ago.

“I’ve known a lot of these players since they were very young, so it’s exciting to see them now as young men in high school and now have the opportunity to work with them,” Garcia said. “It means the world to me and I hope the same for them. I hope I can impact them as much as I plan to.”

Bryan hires volleyball coach: Bryan recently hired Kayli Kane as its volleyball coach. Kane spent the last four seasons at Montgomery. Kane before that spent two seasons as College Station's head coach, going 45-45, winning back-to-back district championships. Kane had more than 100 victories at Montgomery, including a district title in 2020. She also made the playoffs in 2018 and '21.

Kane also coached at New Caney Porter, Pasadena Dobie, Rudder and College Park before coming to College Station. Kane replaces Stephanie March who opted to become an assistant principal at the high school. March coached the Lady Vikings to back-to-back playoff trips in her only two seasons, going 44-19 overall and 24-4 in District 12-6A play. Bryan went 30-10 last season, including 13-1 in district.

