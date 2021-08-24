Brooke Bentke leads Brenham over Rudder volleyball team in District 19-5A opener

All eyes were on Brenham’s Brooke Bentke when she went up for a kill — and for good reason.
The 6-foot-2 junior fired shots from all over the court and rarely missed an opportunity to score, especially when the Cubettes needed it most. Bentke’s offensive success gave Brenham the momentum shift it needed to beat Rudder 25-18, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 in the teams’ District 19-5A opener at The Armory on Tuesday night.
Bentke had more than half of her 22 kills in the final two sets, while also adding pressure at the service line, which Rudder head coach Jacky Pence wasn’t prepared to see.
“I thought a really big turning point was in Game 3 when she was on the service line, and I was like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Pence said. “I know she’s going to get her points in the front row but I didn’t like her getting those in the back row.”
The teams remained close in the third set before Bentke set Brenham on a 3-0 run, the longest run of the set, with two consecutive kills and a Rudder error.
A few moments later, Bentke served the Cubettes (12-8) to a 5-0 run for a 21-14 lead they wouldn’t relinquish. She also had two kills during the run.
“Several times were close, close, close and then here comes [Bentke],” Pence said.
Bentke had seven more kills in the fourth set with her final two clinching the road victory. She finished with a .280 hitting percentage, but Rudder’s defense did get a hand on some of her hits, which Pence was glad to see early in district play.
“She can hit pretty much anywhere she wants,” Pence said. “She’s over people. She goes around them. We knew we would have to deal with her. We did dig her fairly successfully, but she still got way too many kills.”
The teams went back and forth in the first set that included seven ties and no run bigger than 3-0 more than halfway through it. But Bentke gave Brenham a lift with a kill for a 19-14 lead, then Rudder (13-6-1) committed two errors while she was at the service line, and the Cubettes held on for the 1-0 match lead.
The Lady Rangers continued to fight back in the second set and had a solid 5-0 run with Asani McGee serving, but errors continued to plague both teams. Rudder used Brenham’s errors to build a 21-12 lead after a 5-0 run, but the Cubettes mounted a comeback immediately after with a 6-0 run off Rudder errors to get within 21-18.
Bentke later cut Rudder’s lead to 23-22 with a kill, but the Lady Rangers wrapped up the set with two consecutive points to even the match.
“The good thing to me was it didn’t feel easy,” Pence said. “I felt like they did have to beat us. That was our goal was to not just roll over.”
McGee led Rudder with 12 kills and had three aces. Neeley Rutledge had 10 kills and 18 digs, while libero Gabby Baker had 19 digs, and Londyn Singleton had four kills and 14 digs. Reagan Aponte also had 30 assists and two aces.
Pence said she liked her team’s overall effort.
“I thought we did a lot of really nice things,” Pence said. “We had a tough weekend at the local tournament, so I was really proud of how we came out tonight.”
Bentke added 12 digs, while Brenham’s Kaylen Kruse had 24 assists and five kills. Charli Crowson had 12 kills and 23 assists, and Sienna Kelm had 12 digs.
• NOTES — Brenham won the JV match 25-12, 25-18, the freshman A match 25-19, 25-12 and the freshman B match 25-12, 18-25, 25-20.