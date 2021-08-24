Brooke Bentke leads Brenham over Rudder volleyball team in District 19-5A opener

Bentke had seven more kills in the fourth set with her final two clinching the road victory. She finished with a .280 hitting percentage, but Rudder’s defense did get a hand on some of her hits, which Pence was glad to see early in district play.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She can hit pretty much anywhere she wants,” Pence said. “She’s over people. She goes around them. We knew we would have to deal with her. We did dig her fairly successfully, but she still got way too many kills.”

The teams went back and forth in the first set that included seven ties and no run bigger than 3-0 more than halfway through it. But Bentke gave Brenham a lift with a kill for a 19-14 lead, then Rudder (13-6-1) committed two errors while she was at the service line, and the Cubettes held on for the 1-0 match lead.

The Lady Rangers continued to fight back in the second set and had a solid 5-0 run with Asani McGee serving, but errors continued to plague both teams. Rudder used Brenham’s errors to build a 21-12 lead after a 5-0 run, but the Cubettes mounted a comeback immediately after with a 6-0 run off Rudder errors to get within 21-18.

Bentke later cut Rudder’s lead to 23-22 with a kill, but the Lady Rangers wrapped up the set with two consecutive points to even the match.