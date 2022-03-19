Brenham's Della Jasinski pitches perfect game in 4-0 win over Rudder

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Della Jasinski put her name in the race for District 19-5A MVP on Saturday afternoon, pitching a perfect game in Brenham’s 4-0 victory over the Rudder softball team at Lady Ranger Field.

“You can’t ask for more than that, right?,” Cubettes head coach Katie Roberts said. “I thought [Jasinski] did a very good job. She threw the ball hard and hit her spots for the most part.”

Brenham (12-6-2, 4-3) moved into fifth place in the district standings behind Waller and Katy Paetow, while Rudder remains tied for eighth with Katy Jordan.

Jasinski was lights out, retiring the Lady Rangers (7-11, 0-7) in order and racking up 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Rudder challenged the no-hitter in the bottom of the fifth when Mia Guerrero hit the ball to right field and seemed to beat Halle Scheel’s throw to first base for a single. But the umpire called Guerrero out, and Jasinski had back-to-back strikeouts to end the frame.

“Halle in right field made that key play that could have easily taken that away,” Roberts said. “When the ball was put in play, we played defense, and that’s how you get a perfect game.”

Rudder was missing three starters which forced the Lady Rangers to play six players out of their usual position, head coach Torey Dumont said.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is probably the best pitching we’ve seen in our district,” Dumont said. “At the same time, our girls know how to make an adjustment, but I don’t feel like we were able to execute that as well today. That’s just something we’re going to have to learn and move forward with.”

Rudder played well defensively despite the changes. Guerrero pitched a complete game and had 10 strikeouts, allowing just three hits while stranding eight runners. Brenham scored solo runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings.

Guerrero got out of a bases-loaded situation and stranded four runners combined over the fifth and sixth innings, but Brenham was aggressive on the basepaths and stole 11 bases to create scoring opportunities.

“I thought we had to be aggressive, because we’ve been struggling a little bit through our lineup,” Roberts said. “So whenever we do get our little speedsters on at the front, I tried to make something happen with them in the simple fact that we are having trouble with confidence right now and moving our runners.”

Brenham’s Avery Maurer doubled and stole third in the third inning and scored on a single by Scheel for a 2-0 lead. Then in the fifth, Maurer stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kenley Mikolajchak for a 3-0 lead.

“We practiced it yesterday, but it didn’t go our way today,” Dumont said about defending against the stolen bases. “That’s okay. We’ll go back to the drawing board tomorrow.”

The Cubettes’ other two runs came on a sacrifice fly by Sarah Mabie that scored Annie Beckendorf in the second and Scheel’s RBI double that brought home Mabie for a 4-0 lead in the sixth.

“If you can put some runs on the board ... and then have a performance like we did on the mound, you find your way winning a ballgame,” Roberts said.

Both teams will continue 19-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brenham will host Magnolia, while Rudder travels to Katy Jordan.

Brenham 4, Rudder 0

Brenham;011;011;0;—;4;3;0

Rudder;000;000;0;—;0;0;2

Leading hitters: BRENHAM — Halle Scheel 2-4, 2 RBIs; Avery Maurer 1-4.

W — Jasinski. L — Guerrero.

Next: Magnolia at Brenham, Rudder at Katy Jordan, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.