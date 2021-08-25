Brenham's defense set to lead Cubs on another postseason run

Brenham’s defense is taking center stage in 2021.
The Cubs return nine starters defensively with the majority coming back for their third year on the varsity team. Brenham is especially strong in the secondary, which helped the Cubs to a 6-1 record in District 13-5A-II last season while allowing just 83 points through seven league games.
Senior defensive back Eric Hemphill leads the group alongside veterans Kaden Watts and Adan Villatoro. Last season Villatoro had 73 tackles and two interceptions, while Watts had 21 tackles and four interceptions and Hemphill finished with 33 tackles. Villatoro and Hemphill were both unanimous all-district first-team picks, and Texas Football named Hemphill District 13-5A Division II’s preseason defensive MVP.
The speedy trio also play receiver on offense and serve as key targets for quarterback Steven Stackhouse.
“That’s really our calling card,” Hemphill said of their speed. “We’ve always been fast, and we’re really going to use that to our advantage in everything — through defense, through offense, with plays. We have people like Adam Villatoro; he’s good in space. Kaden Watts, he’s good in space. We just have a lot of players who will just get out and run.”
Brenham’s linebacker corps brings back Jermain Johnson and Brandon Ward, who combined for 111 tackles last year. The defensive line features 5-foot-9, 300-pound Koby Washington returning along with ends Blake Jones (37 tackles) and Michael Lewis (46 tackles).
The Cubs have more spots to fill offensively, especially on the line, but Stackhouse returns after throwing for 1,653 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for 363 yards with four TDs. Hemphill said he’s excited to see what Stackhouse can do with another year under his belt.
“I think anytime you have a quarterback that has had experience, you can take a deep breath,” head coach Eliot Allen said. “He’s still got to improve and get better, but he’s got a lot of talent, and he’s got a lot of experience, so we’re excited about that.”
Wide receiver will be thin this year with players like Hemphill and Villatoro playing both sides of the ball, Allen said. Regardless, the Cubs return running back Javon Dixon, who ran for 486 yards after missing part of the season due to an injury.
“He’s kind of a home run hitter at the running back position and has had lots of carries at the varsity level,” Allen said. “Anytime you have that kind of breakaway speed, it’s good. If he hits the crease right, it could be a touchdown.”
Senior Amir Johnson and junior Trenton Gilbert also will figure into the run game. Johnson played receiver last year and had 179 receiving yards and two TDs, while Gilbert rushed for 160 yards and two TDs in four games.
Allen, who is in his fourth year at the helm, has continued Brenham’s string of postseason appearances that began in 2004. He said this year will come with its own obstacles but hopes if the right pieces come together, it could mean extending the streak to 18 straight playoff trips.
“We’re pretty excited about all of our returners,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of returners back on the defensive side, so hopefully we can play good defense and find our offensive line and maybe we can make a run.”
Brenham is projected to finish second in 13-5A-II by Texas Football with its top competition for the championship coming from Leander Rouse, the only league team to beat the Cubs last year. The Raiders also reached the regional semifinals, and Rouse quarterback Mason Shorb was named the district’s preseason offensive MVP.
The Cubs’ playoff run last season was cut short when Marble Falls kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 27-24 victory in the bi-district round.
“We’re really hungry,” Hemphill said. “We’re trying to develop that underdog mentality, because a lot of people are probably going to doubt us [based on] what we did last year and how we looked, but we’re just going to come out every day and work. That’s the biggest thing.”
NOTES — Georgetown East View and Leander Glenn are predicted to take 13-5A-II’s final two playoff spots.