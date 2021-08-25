Brenham's defense set to lead Cubs on another postseason run

The Cubs have more spots to fill offensively, especially on the line, but Stackhouse returns after throwing for 1,653 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushing for 363 yards with four TDs. Hemphill said he’s excited to see what Stackhouse can do with another year under his belt.

“I think anytime you have a quarterback that has had experience, you can take a deep breath,” head coach Eliot Allen said. “He’s still got to improve and get better, but he’s got a lot of talent, and he’s got a lot of experience, so we’re excited about that.”

Wide receiver will be thin this year with players like Hemphill and Villatoro playing both sides of the ball, Allen said. Regardless, the Cubs return running back Javon Dixon, who ran for 486 yards after missing part of the season due to an injury.

“He’s kind of a home run hitter at the running back position and has had lots of carries at the varsity level,” Allen said. “Anytime you have that kind of breakaway speed, it’s good. If he hits the crease right, it could be a touchdown.”

Senior Amir Johnson and junior Trenton Gilbert also will figure into the run game. Johnson played receiver last year and had 179 receiving yards and two TDs, while Gilbert rushed for 160 yards and two TDs in four games.