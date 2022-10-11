Brenham volleyball team outlasts Rudder in four-set thriller

Brenham volleyball head coach Megan Whalen knows how hard winning on the road can be, especially at The Armory.

Still, District 21-5A’s first-place Cubettes found a way to win and survived four sets against Rudder, winning 22-25, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16.

“They’re always scrappy, and this is a tough gym to play in,” Whalen said. “The announcer is loud. The fans are sometimes loud, but Rudder plays very good at home, and we had to come in knowing that.”

Brenham (28-12, 9-1) jumped to an early 9-3 lead in the first set and seemed to be in the driver’s seat. Rudder took a timeout then reeled off three straight points to cut its deficit, and the set turned into a back-and-forth tussle the rest of the way. The Lady Rangers (30-14, 2-8) used a 6-0 run to storm ahead 23-21 for their first lead of the frame, getting kills from Reagan Aponte and Neeley Rutledge during the stretch.

“All three sets we got in holes, and then we just battled back and battled back,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “We won lots of long rallies, and sometimes we don’t win those, so that was really great. It was a super fun match to play, to coach, and I’m sure it was for the fans on both sides.”

Rudder ended the first set with a kill from Kimora Maxey and a Brenham error.

The second set started out similarly with Brenham taking an early lead and Rudder responding. The Lady Rangers took the lead at 12-11 and built it to 14-11.

Brenham answered with kills from Ada Stopschinski and Brooke Bentke and used a pair of Rudder errors to regain the lead for good.

The third set was another back-and-forth affair as Brenham took a late 20-15 lead before Rudder went on a 7-0 run thanks to a Rutledge kill, three errors, two Rutledge aces and a kill from Londyn Singleton.

Brenham tied the set at 22 with a kill from Charli Crowson and a Rudder error. The teams then played to a 25-25 tie, but Brenham took the set on a Rudder error and kill from Bentke.

The fourth set ended less dramatically as Brenham cruised to claim the match.

“A win is a win, but there are some things that we need to fix going into our Friday night game,” Whalen said.

Bentke led the Cubettes with 21 kills, and Crowson added 12 kills and 26 assists to reach the 1,500 assist mark for her career. Kristen Kuehn had 23 digs.

Crowson and her teammates celebrated her assist milestone with a custom sign and team photo at midcourt following the game.

“We were very proud of her,” Whalen said. “One big thing that we are doing is other teammates celebrate her, so our libero knew that she was close to getting that, and so she made the sign for her. We’re really trying to preach that being selfless and celebrating others.”

Singleton had 12 kills and 12 digs for Rudder, while Rutledge had nine kills, 15 digs and four aces. Allison Layton had six kills and three blocks. Charity Rayford had five kills and two blocks. Aponte had five kills, 12 digs and 38 assists. Gabby Baker had 21 digs, and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.

NOTES — Brenham won the JV match 25-16, 25-21, the freshman A match 25-14, 25-16 and the freshman B match 25-8, 25-4.