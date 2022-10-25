Brenham volleyball team bests College Station in four sets in regular season finale

Despite a late rally by College Station, Brenham held on down the stretch to win their District 21-5A volleyball finale 25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 on Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

“I’m proud that they came back and won that in four,” Brenham head coach Megan Whalen said. “We’re notorious for going five. Man, I thought [set] 1 and [set] 2 we were hot, ready to go, doing all the little things correctly. And then some of the little things fell apart, and we see how quickly how things like serve receive fall apart, other things go with it. So I’m glad we were able to reel that back in and get our serve receive under control and our serve under control to finish that ball game.”

In the first set, the Cubettes (32-12, 13-1) led 12-11 before busting things wide open. They scored three straight points off errors that forced the Lady Cougars (28-16, 10-4) to take a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Brenham tallied kills from Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper and Lillie Thibodeaux.

Kristen Kuehn later added an ace as Brenham’s lead grew to 21-13 before College Station took another timeout. College Station rebounded for a spell, but Brenham was able put away the set.

College Station started hot in the second set and led 7-3 before the Cubettes rallied, took the lead and never trailed again.

The third set was a back-and-forth battle all the way through as both teams fought for any kind of separation.

Brenham seemed to have it late thanks to errors by College Station as the Cubettes led 23-21. But the Lady Cougars’ Emily Huchingson took control with two aces and a kill to clinch the set and force a fourth frame.

“That’s just our mentality,” College Station head coach Ashley Davis said. “We don’t quit. So that’s something to hang your hat on, be proud of, take pride in.”

In the fourth set, the Lady Cougars and Cubettes once again deadlocked late. College Station looked to force a fifth set after taking a 22-19 lead off back-to-back kills from Carson Thiebaud and a kill from Camryn Kimes.

Brenham’s Bentke had two kills. Charli Crowson had a block, and Bentke tallied an ace to give the Cubettes a 23-22 lead. The Lady Cougars tied the set at 23 before an error and a kill from Crowson ended the set and match.

Brenham already had clinched the 21-5A championship, while College Station finished third.

The match also served as College Station’s Senior Night. The Lady Cougars honored seniors Ava Martindale, Marcella Deer, Riley Newton and Jaeden McMillin after the match.

“I love them. I love all my kids,” Davis said. “The biggest thing is this community is a family, and they accepted me from day 1 and what I had to offer. And there’s never been an ego with any of them. It’s always been a team before me and whatever’s going to get the job done. I respect that about them, and I respect their fight.”

• NOTES — Brenham will open the Class 5A playoffs against Killeen Chaparral next Tuesday at a time and location to be determined. ... College Station will open against either Lake Belton or Killeen Ellison. ... Martindale had 18 digs and four aces for College Station, while Carson Thiebaud had nine kills and five blocks. Avery Psencik had nine kills, and Blair Thiebaud had 32 assists and four kills.