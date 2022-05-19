Brenham uses big 6th to beat College Station in Game 1 of regional quarterfinals

NAVASOTA — What started off as a pitching duel turned into a one-sided slugfest as the Brenham baseball team blasted three home runs in a seven-run sixth inning en route to a 10-1 victory over College Station in Game 1 of the Class 5A regional quarterfinals at Boenker Field on Thursday night.

The series will continue with Game 2 at 7 p.m. Friday at Fireman’s Park in Brenham. Game 3 will be in Mumford at a time to be determined if necessary.

“We know by no means [that College Station is] going to lay down,” Cubs head coach Chase Wheaton said. “We’ve got to get back to flatline, refocus our guys and be ready to go at Fireman’s Park tomorrow.”

The Cubs (24-10-1) heated up in the sixth, but before that, Brenham scored just one run on six hits over the first five innings, stranding nine runners on base as College Station starter Blake Binderup dominated. Binderup struck out eight while throwing 103 pitches.

The senior’s reign wavered early in the top of the sixth when leadoff hitter Hayden Hupe hit a solo home run to left center-field to give Brenham the lead at 2-1. Binderup’s outing ended soon after when he allowed a single and a walk. Freshman Holden Hering relieved Binderup, and Brenham’s previously cool bats got hot fast.

“It was time,” College Station head coach Chris Litton said of taking out Binderup. “They were back to the top of their lineup, and we wanted to give them a different look. Unfortunately tonight it just didn’t work out in our favor, but that’s baseball.”

The Cubs’ Lane Sparks hit an RBI single, and Mason Lampe hit a sacrifice fly to center for a 4-1 lead. Then Ethan Jezierski, who homered to get Brenham on the scoreboard in the fifth, slammed his second homer of the night over the left-field fence to bring in two runs. Moments later, Gunner Gee followed with his own two-run bomb to left field for an 8-1 lead.

“It felt like we couldn’t get the big hit [early],” Wheaton said. “Anytime we got runners in scoring position, I think we made it a little more than what it was instead of just having a good at-bat. ... A couple guys run them out of the yard, and it was just a great job by our hitters.”

Hector Ostiguin relieved Hering and got out of the inning with a strikeout. But Brenham added two more runs in the seventh. The Cubs scored on a grounder and a single to right field by Jezierski.

Over the last two innings, the Cougars got on base once on Mikey Elko’s walk, but he was stranded in the sixth. College Station stranded 10 runners overall Thursday. The Cougars had their best scoring chance after loading the bases on three consecutive walks in the fifth but couldn’t cash in.

Brenham starter Cayden Shields hit his pitching limit at 110 after walking Tyler Abdalla in the fifth. The Cubs turned to reliever Mason Lampe, and they got the second out of the inning at home plate on Dalton Carnes’ grounder. Lampe then induced a ground out to first base to end the threat.

“Both teams had opportunities early, and pitchers held down on both sides of it,” Litton said. “Ultimately they broke through in that sixth inning with the big seven spot and just put it away right there.”

Shields lasted 4 1/3 innings, striking out five and allowing four hits. Lampe pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Ian Wirtz pitched an inning while striking out one to secure the victory.

“He gets in there and competes with what he has,” Wheaton said of Shields. “He landed the breaker tonight and kept them off balance. Cayden Shields did an outstanding job tonight.”

College Station (20-14) forced and won a Game 3 in the first two rounds of playoffs, and Litton said the Cougars are ready for another comeback.

“Been there, done that,” Litton said of his message to the team. “They’ve been there, done that. This isn’t uncharted territory for us, and we’re going into Game 2 ... Ryland Urbanczyk is on the mound for the Cougars, and you got to feel good about that.”

Brenham 10,

College Station 1

Brenham 000 017 2 — 10 12 0 College Station 001 000 0 — 1 4 1

Leading hitters: BRENHAM — Lane Spark 3-4, Jacob Mabie 2-3, Ethan Jezierski 3-5, Rylan Wooten 2-4. Next: Game 2 at Brenham’s Fireman’s Park, 7 p.m. Friday

