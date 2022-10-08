The Brenham volleyball team defeated A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13 in District 21-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym. Consol dropped to 10-22 overall and 2-7 in district, and Brenham improved to 27-12 overall and a league-leading 8-1.
Brenham tops A&M Consolidated in district volleyball action
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
Kevin Holmes may not have known how special he could be, but his teammates sure did.
Brock Slaydon is leaving behind an impressive legacy at A&M Consolidated, and to get just a glimpse of it, all you have to do is look on t…
It’s all come full circle for Beau Kortan.
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
Londyn Singleton helped Rudder snap a losing streak and support the fight against breast cancer by leading the Lady Rangers to a 21-25, 25-21,…
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team knew Magnolia West attackers Evyn Snook and Bethany May would get their points in Tuesday’s District …
Brenham head coach Danny Youngs said a few weeks ago that District 10-5A Division II was going to be a wild and fun ride. While district play …
Heading into Week 7 of the high school football season, the Brazos Valley is buzzing with excitement.
GEORGETOWN — Aydan Martinez-Brown made the most of his time in the spotlight Friday.