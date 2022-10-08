 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brenham tops A&M Consolidated in district volleyball action

The Brenham volleyball team defeated A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-13 in District 21-5A play Friday at Tiger Gym. Consol dropped to 10-22 overall and 2-7 in district, and Brenham improved to 27-12 overall and a league-leading 8-1.

