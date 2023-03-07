The A&M Consolidated softball team needed a bright spot in the worst way, and Brianna Garcia delivered.

Brenham dominated the Lady Tigers from the get-go in rolling to a 17-0 victory Tuesday night in District 21-5A action at Lady Tiger Field, but Garcia gave the hosts something to cheer about by breaking up a no-hitter.

Garcia fouled off a full-count pitch with two outs in the fifth inning before lining a single into right-center field off Della Jasinski. The junior right-hander had thrown a first-pitch strike to 15 straight batters until falling behind 2-0 on Garcia, who received a hero’s welcome at the dugout after being replaced for a pinch runner.

“Bri battled, battled, battled. She was tough, tough,” Consol coach Heather Slaton said. “It was the third time to see [Jasinski], the third opportunity to get a hit, and that’s exactly what she does and that’s why she’s in that [designated player] spot for us where she’s putting a lot of balls in play.”

Jasinski retired the next batter for her second straight one-hitter against the Lady Tigers (10-4, 0-2). In last year’s 19-5A tiebreaker game for second place, the right-hander struck out 13 with no walks. In Tuesday’s five innings, she struck out eight. She breezed through the first 11 batters with only one two-ball count.

“We’ve played 21 games in three weeks. Anytime that we can take advantage of not pitching as many pitches, then it’s a good thing at this time of the year,” Brenham coach Katie Roberts said. “She went at batters. Great job on the mound by her.”

Jasinski lost her perfect-game bid by hitting Emma Ford with a 3-1 pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Jasinski bounced back by striking out the next batter on three pitches, showing some emotion on the final pitch.

“I think she was throwing well, and she holds herself to a high standard, and so when that happened, she was a little frustrated at herself, but I was happy with how she responded after that,” Roberts said.

Brenham (16-6, 1-1) made things easy for Jasinski by batting around three times. The Cubettes had 13 hits as cleanup hitter Annie Beckendorf went 3 for 3 with two walks. The Lady Tigers also committed eight errors to help Brenham’s cause.

Brenham scored six runs in the first with the lone hit a single by Beckendorf. Consol issued two walks, hit two batters and had a trio of errors, two on one play.

“We get out of the first inning allowing one run. That’s very doable and you’re able to compete and do some things,” Slaton said. “But spotting them six runs in the first innings makes it difficult, and giving them four runs in the next inning makes it even more difficult, especially when you’re facing that caliber of pitching.”

Only three of Brenham’s first 10 runs were earned.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. Their hitters are tough outs,” Slaton said. “But when our pitchers are able to get us ground balls and pop flies, the expectation always is we’re going to get the outs, and we didn’t do that tonight. Defensively, we did not look like ourselves tonight.”

Consol pitchers also walked seven and hit three batters.

“We didn’t force them to do anything,” Slaton said. “I feel like for Brenham the game felt easy.”

Brenham’s Halle Scheel, Stella Landry and Kaylyn Rodriguez each had two hits.

Consol will try to bounce back at Magnolia, which opened district play last week with a 7-5, eight-inning victory over Brenham but lost to College Station 5-4 at home Tuesday night.