The Brenham Cubettes came into Friday’s regular season finale at Lady Cougar Field knowing they couldn’t catch the College Station softball team for second place in District 21-5A, but they still had a chance for third.

That fire fueled the Cubettes in an 11-3 victory Friday night. With the win, the Cubettes (24-9, 9-5) kept pace with Magnolia (19-9, 9-5) in the race for third in 21-5A and will play the Bulldogs in a tiebreaker Monday in Waller at a time to be determined.

“You always want to be in a better seed, and we put ourself in a position where we couldn’t fight for two anymore,” Brenham head coach Katie Roberts said. “So I just tried to tell them let’s move on. We didn’t play our best game ... let’s come out and compete today, and I’m glad we got the job done. We’ll get another chance to see if we can pull out three on Monday.”

The Cubettes wasted little time Friday as they plated two runs in the first. It was also a sign of things to come as Brenham scored runs in every inning except the fifth and seventh.

In the first, leadoff hitter Avery Maurer drew a walk then stole second and third before scoring on a fielding error by the Lady Cougars. College Station tried to throw out Kaylyn Rodriguez after her hard-hit grounder, but the ball bounced and rolled toward Brenham’s dugout.

With one run across, Brenham got back-to-back singles from Annie Beckendorf and Sarah Mabie to bring home Rodriguez. College Station limited the damage and ended the inning with a flyout and strikeout.

College Station tried to answer in the bottom of the first. Chloe Ream led off with a walk, stole second and scored on an error as the throw on a Mia Wiggins bunt went awry.

The Cubettes responded with six runs over the next three innings to build an 8-2 lead.

For the Lady Cougars, who clinched a second-place finish Tuesday with a win and Brenham loss, their lineup looked different from normal as they worked to prepare for the playoffs. Ace Gracie Ream played shortstop instead of pitching as the Lady Cougars wanted to get freshman Samone Clark work in the circle ahead of the playoffs.

“Heading into playoffs, we needed to get Samone out there to throw some,” College Station head coach Vinnie Carreon said. “She did a good job. She had a lot of groundballs today, didn’t give up a lot of walks, maybe just three or four walks today. We just didn’t defend behind her. That’s the story of the game today.”

Carreon said he hadn’t used Friday’s lineup since February when the Lady Cougars were still playing in tournaments before district play began. That rust showed a bit as the Lady Cougars defensively had five errors which resulted in four unearned runs.

The Cubettes committed just the one error in the first, and after that it was mostly smooth sailing for Brenham starting pitcher Della Jasinski. The junior went the distance and allowed just two earned runs on six hits. She struck out nine on 128 pitches.

The Lady Cougars will now turn their attention to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. College Station will take on Killeen Ellison in a best-of-3 series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lady Cougar Field. Game 2 will be at Ellison at 6 p.m. Friday with Game 3 back at Lady Cougar Field at 1 p.m. April 29 if necessary.

Brenham 11, College Station 3

Brenham;212;303;0;—;11;9;1

College Station;101;000;1;—;3;6;5