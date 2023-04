The Brenham softball team defeated Rudder 12-0 in 21-5A play on Monday afternoon at Travis Park. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was delayed by weather as were all games in the district.

Della Jasinski allowed two hits and struck out five for Brenham (22-8, 7-3), which won the game in five innings via the run-rule. Avery Maurer and Halle Scheel each had two hits and drove in two runs, according to Brenham’s KWHI.