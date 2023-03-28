BRENHAM — The Brenham softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to beat College Station 2-1 on Tuesday in District 21-5A play.

College Station took a 2-1 lead in the top of the first on Bryce Clendenin’s RBI hit that drove in Chloe Ream. Clendenin went 2 for 3 with a double, and Ream went 2 for 4.

Brenham starting pitcher Della Jasinski held the Lady Cougars scoreless the rest of the way to earn the win. She allowed six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Ream struck out 15 over six innings but took the loss, giving up two runs on just four hits and three walks.