The Brenham and Leon softball teams grabbed bi-district victories Monday night to advance to area playoff action.

Brenham beat Lake Belton 2-0 in Caldwell in the deciding game of their Class 5A best-of-3 series. The Cubettes (26-12) finished in fourth place in 21-5A, while ninth-ranked Lake Belton (25-6) won 22-5A. Brenham advances to play 23-5A runner-up Pflugerville (24-6).

Leon defeated Somerville 12-3 at home to compete a two-game sweep of their Class 2A best-of-3 series. Leon (13-19), runner-up in 25-2A, advances to play Granger (19-9), fourth-place finisher in 27-2A which edged Johnson City in a three-game series.

Magnolia, which finished third in 21-5A, defeated Belton 5-3 on Monday night in the deciding game of that best-of-3 series to complete a sweep of 21-5A against 22-5A teams. Magnolia advances to play 23-5A champ Georgetown (31-4), which is ranked sixth.