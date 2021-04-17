Brenham holds off A&M Consolidated 3-2 in District 19-5A baseball play

BRENHAM — A&M Consolidated rallied for a pair of late-inning runs but couldn’t catch Brenham on Friday, falling 3-2 in District 19-5A baseball action at Fireman’s Park.

Consol’s Zach Haas had an RBI single in the top of seventh, while teammates Brandon Bishop, Christian Letendre, Carson Kerbel and Davis Harrell also had a base hit each.

Consol pitchers Hunter Bond and Cody Kingman held Brenham to just two hits. Bond pitched four innings with Kingman relieving for two innings.

Brenham’s Jake Kolkhorst struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. Reliever Ethan Jezierski recorded the final out to earn the save.

Brenham 3, A&M Consolidated 2

Consol 000 001 1 — 2 5 1

Brenham 010 020 X — 3 2 2

W — Jake Kolkhorst. L — Hunter Bond. S — Ethan Jezierski.