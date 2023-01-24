Brenham girls basketball team pulls out 51-48 victory over Rudder

The Brenham Cubettes bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss with a gutty 51-48 victory over Rudder in District 21-5A girls basketball play Tuesday night at The Armory.

The Cubettes (14-13, 5-5) erased seven- and six-point deficits against the Lady Rangers and teetered with squandering a six-point lead in the final two minutes before holding on. Last time out that wasn’t the case as Brenham lost a seven-point lead in a 44-41 home loss to third-place A&M Consolidated.

Rudder (4-21, 1-9) tried to do the same thing, pulling within 50-48 on two free throws by post Kimora Maxey with a minute left but couldn’t get any closer. After a timeout with 29 seconds left, Brenham was able to keep the ball away from the Lady Rangers until the final second as Brenham took a huge step toward earning its first playoff appearance in seven years.

Rudder took its last lead at 44-43 with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left on a steal by Tyana Smith to cap a 5-0 run, forcing Brenham first-year coach Daniel Zika to take a timeout.

Zika, who is from San Antonio, told his team to distribute the ball better, getting everyone involved the way the Spurs do under coach Gregg Popovich.

“Pop’s won a thousand and some games,” Zika said. “You’ve just got to move the ball around and believe in your teammates. When you try to do everything yourself, bad things happen. I think my senior [guard] had some moments where she tried to it by herself, because the other girl was in foul trouble tonight. But when you move the ball around, you let others help you win.”

Brenham won despite committing 30 turnovers.

Brenham senior guard Arianah Lewis got in early foul trouble and didn’t score through three quarters, but she scored six points in the fourth quarter, getting a fastbreak bucket for the lead along with two free throws in the deciding 7-0 run. Junior guard Halle Scheel had 13 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. She banked one in to give Brenham a 22-19 halftime lead. Brenham was led by 5-foot-10 freshman Antyiahna Lang, who had eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter to go along with 21 rebounds.

“She’s a beast,” Zika said.

Rudder had two beasts in Maxey and fellow sophomore Paris Mitchell as both had 14 points with Maxey grabbing 14 rebounds and Mitchell adding 10 on her 16th birthday. Their presence along with Rudder’s ability to force turnovers led to countless opportunities in the paint, but Rudder often would miss three, four and even five shots in the paint on one possession. First-year Rudder coach Karla Calhoun saw it as an eye-opener for her youngsters, “to keep remembering to do the little things.”

Rudder scored only 23 points off turnovers, shooting 20% from the field (13 of 65).

“It could have been a game-changer,” Calhoun said, adding that if the Lady Rangers had just hit layups they’d have won going away.

Rudder also made only 22 of 36 free throws, including 13 of 26 in the first half. Rudder took a 12-5 lead, but it could have been much more as it missed seven straight free throws.

“We’ve just got to make sure we take advantage of our opportunities,” Calhoun said.

Rudder’s lone league victory came against Magnolia, which is winless for the season. The young Lady Rangers are rebuilding under Calhoun, who took over a program accustomed to going the playoffs, but on Senior Night had no senior on the floor.

Brenham had two of its seniors step up big as the Cubettes moved ahead of Montgomery (19-10, 4-6) in the race the district’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Brenham 51, Rudder 48

(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, fouls, points.)

BRENHAM (14-13, 5-5 in 21-5A) — Ka’Mya Stringfellow 1 2-4 1 5; Yazmine Gaines 1 2-2 2 4; Halle Scheel 3 4-6 2 13; Carmern McWilliams 0 0-0 1 0; Arianah Lewis 1 4-4 4 6; Antyiahna Lang 6 2-2 1 14; Jalayla Hancock 0 0-0 3 0; Jayde Powell 1 0-0 5 2; Malyiah Ausby 3 1-1 4 7. TOTALS: 16 15-19 23 51.

RUDDER (4-21, 1-9) — Antonaja Doughty 0 0-0 1 0; Alaina Hill 1 0-2 3 2; Tyasia Chambers 1 2-4 4 4; Paris Mitchell 5 4-6 5 14; Tyana Smith 4 3-7 1 11; Kimora Maxey 2 10-13 3 14; Aalaya Jones 0 2-2 1 2; Brandi Turner 0 1-4 2 1. TOTALS: 13 22-36 20 48.

Brenham;5;17;9;20;—;51

Rudder;10;9;16;13;—;48

Field goals: Brenham 16 for 57 (28.1%); Rudder 13 for 65 (20%)

3 point-shooting: Brenham 4 for 11 (36.4%); Rudder 0 for 4 (00.0%)

Rebounds: Brenham 44 (Lang 21, Stringfellow 5); Rudder 47 (Maxey 15, Mitchell 10, Hill 9)

Turnovers: Brenham 30 for 23 Rudder points Rudder 22 for 11 Brenham points

