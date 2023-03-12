The Brenham and College Station baseball teams have moved up of the time of Tuesday’s district opener to 1 p.m. at Fireman’s Park.

The Cubs announced the time change on their Twitter account on Sunday. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

So far this year, Brenham is 13-5 through nondistrict action, while the Cougars are 9-5.

The two teams will play each other twice this week in District 21-5A action. Following Tuesday’s game in Brenham, the two teams will play at Cougar Field on Thursday at 1 p.m.