CALDWELL — Brenham defeated Rudder 12-0 and 7-3 in District 21-5A baseball play Tuesday. The teams were scheduled to play a single game at Rudder and then play in Brenham on Thursday, but opted for a doubleheader in Caldwell because of the possibility of bad weather later in the week.
Brenham’s Jacob Mabie hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning of the opener and added a two-run shot in the sixth, reported Brenham’s KWHI.
Lane Sparks pitched a complete game, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out eight.