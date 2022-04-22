Brenham baseball team closes out College Station in 12 innings 10-4

It seemed as if the Brenham and College Station baseball teams would play into Saturday morning, but the Cubs closed out a 10-4 win over the Cougars in 12 innings late Friday night in District 19-5A play at Cougar Field.

After five scoreless innings on both sides, Brenham blew the stalemate open in the top of the 12th with six runs. Cade Warmke, Cayden Shields and Rylan Wooten had RBI singles, while Hayden Hupe and Jacob Mabie also drove in runs.

With the win, Brenham (17-10-1, 9-5) pulled ahead of College Station (13-11, 8-6) for outright third place in the district standings with just one week remaining in the regular season. The Cougars fell into a tie for fourth with A&M Consolidated (13-8-2, 8-6) and will face the Tigers in a two-game series next week.

Amar Tsengeng was strong in relief for the Cougars but took the loss after throwing 4 2/3 fierce innings, striking out five.

College Station struggled to get baserunners aboard in the middle innings then tied the game at 4 in the sixth. Mikey Elko led off with a double then scored on a third straight walk to cut Brenham’s lead to 4-2. Brenham botched a double-play attempt to get out of the inning, and an error on the throw to first base allowed Blake Binderup and Ryland Urbanczyk to score.

The Cougars were unable to maintain momentum on offense after that, though, with howling winds blowing in all night. College Station put just four runners aboard in the final five innings and had just four hits overall.

Brenham’s pitching was strong. Shields started and threw eight innings before reaching the maximum number of pitches thrown. Blane Bolcerek picked up the win after tossing four scoreless innings of relief. College Station batters struck out just four times but often hit liners that turned into routine flyballs as they hung up in the wind.

College Station struck first in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. Binderup barreled a two-out double to the left-field foul pole, then pinch runner Aidan De Leon stole third and scored on Urbanczyk’s single to left field.

Brenham put three runs on the scoreboard in the third without getting a hit. The Cubs loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batter and tied the game on a balk. Brenham scored two more runs on a dropped flyball in center field with two outs.

In the fourth, Brenham extended its lead to 4-1 when Wooten ripped a double into left-center field to score Shields from second.

College Station closes the regular season with a two-game series against Consol next week with Game 1 set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Consol as both teams battle for 19-5A’s final playoff spot.

Brenham 10, College Station 4 (12 innings)

Brenham 003 100 000 006 — 10 9 2

College Station 100 003 000 000 — 4 4 4

W — Blane Bolcerek. L — Amar Tsengeng.

Next: College Station at A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. Tuesday

