Brenham advances with 5-1 win over College Station in Game 3 of regional quarterfinals

MUMFORD — It was deja vu for the College Station baseball team as Brenham used back-to-back big innings at the plate and strong pitching throughout for a 5-1 victory in the Class 5A regional quarterfinal rubber match Saturday at The Cotton Palace.

The Cubs, who scored 10 runs over three innings to win Game 1, took control early in Game 3 and held on to earn the program’s first regional semifinal appearance since 2017. Brenham (25-11-1) will face Friendswood, which swept Crosby, next week at a time and location to be determined.

“Just an incredible, tough, emotional series,” Brenham head coach Chase Wheaton said. “A very formidable opponent in College Station. Super talented team. They gave us all we wanted.”

College Station (21-15) got on the scoreboard first, scoring its lone run in the first on Blake Binderup’s sacrifice fly to right field that brought in Mikey Elko, who had singled to left field and advanced on a balk and sacrifice bunt by Rylan Deming.

But the good times didn’t last long for the Cougars as Brenham heated up in the second inning and took the lead on Devin Murithi’s double that scored Cade Warmke and Gunner Gee.

“We put ourselves in a hole early,” Cougar head coach Chris Litton said. “Credit to Murithi. That’s a big hit in a big spot. He got it done. At that point they didn’t have any momentum, and he swung it for them early. Then we were reeling and on the ropes from there on out.”

With momentum on their side, the Cubs stranded one Cougar runner in the bottom of the second and added three runs in the top of the third. College Station starter Luke Steward struggled to find the strike zone in the inning and allowed a single, hit by pitch and a walk before Brenham scored on a bases-loaded walk by Warmke. Amar Tsengeg relieved Steward but had similar troubles, allowing two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and Hayden Hupe’s single to center.

“Playoff baseball, the moments can get pretty big,” Wheaton said. “The game speeds up on you as it did for us last night, and it can spin out of control in a hurry. Unfortunately for them, that’s the one that’s going to haunt them when they couldn’t find the strike zone and gave us a few free ones. It’s a totally different game if Tsengeg settles in right out of the gate, because he was good.”

Brenham starter Lane Sparks held College Station to one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and might’ve finished the job but hit the 110-pitch limit with one out in the seventh.

“Coming into the day, there were two to three candidates we could start,” Wheaton said. “We slept on it, and this morning we sent the guy out there with a low heartbeat. [Sparks is] just an ultra competitor, and he showed up in a big way for us. I’m super proud of him.”

Sparks did his best work in the fifth and sixth innings, getting out of two jams by stranding four runners.

In the fifth, College Station put runners on the corners with a single by Danny Virgl and a walk by Max Childress. Virgl advanced to second on an error and took third on a wild pitch, but College Station couldn’t bring him in as Sparks forced back-to-back fly outs to end the scoring threat.

With two outs in the sixth, Ryland Urbanczyk walked and Dalton Carnes reignited the Cougar crowd with a single to left. But Sparks ended the inning with a strikeout, celebrating with a fist pump as he ran towards the dugout.

“The base on balls hurt us today,” Litton said. “We had base on balls on the offensive side as well, but the difference was we didn’t get a hit.”

Brenham’s next opponent Friendswood beat College Station last year in the regional semifinals and returns this year after beating Crosby 12-0 and 4-1 this week.

“They’re a talented team that returns a lot from a team last year that at one point was ranked No. 1 in the nation,” Wheaton said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, but at this point you’re in the fourth round. Everybody is going to be a great baseball team.”

• NOTES — The Cougars will graduate 11 seniors this year, including Binderup, Urbanczyk, Childress, Steward, Tsengeg, Elko, Virgl, Carnes, Kale Jones, Major Coronado and Hector Ostiguin. “From the beginning, we went through a lot of adversity as a team,” Litton said, referring to College Station forcing a Game 3 in all three playoff rounds. “[Our players] continued to battle, and they continued to fight and find ways to keep the season alive. We ran into Brenham playing really good baseball and credit to them.”

Brenham 5, College Station 1

Brenham;023;000;0;—;5;5;1

College Station;100;000;0;—;1;4;1

W — Sparks. L — Steward.

Leading hitters: BRENHAM — Devin Murithi 1-2, 2 RBIs; Hayden Hupe 1-3, RBI; Gunner Gee 0-2, RBI, run; Cade Warmke 1-3, RBI, run; Jacob Mabie 2-4, run. COLLEGE STATION — Blake Binderup 0-3, RBI; Mikey Elko 1-4, run; Danny Virgl 1-3; Dalton Carnes 1-3; Max Childress 1-2.

Next: Brenham vs. Friendswood, regional semifinals, TBA

