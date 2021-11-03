 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley volleyball playoff scores
CLASS 6A

Bi-district

DeSoto (28-10-3) def. Bryan (30-9) 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

CLASS 5A

Bi-district

A&M Consolidated (28-15) def. Kingwood Park (30-15), 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

Brenham (30-13) def. Montgomery (19-24), 25-19, 25-11, 25-23

College Station (36-3) def. New Caney Porter (18-20), 25-11, 25-13, 25-22

Area

College Station (36-3) vs. Lockhart (11-14), Rockdale, 6 p.m. Thursday

A&M Consolidated (28-15) vs. Bastrop (21-22), Giddings, 2 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

Bi-district

Madisonville (15-25) def. Palestine (19-18) 25-18, 25-23, 25-20

Houston Washington def. Navasota (26-14) 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 26-24

CLASS 3A

Bi-district

Fairfield (35-6) def. Rockdale (21-18) 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Lexington (36-8) def. Groesbeck (9-14) 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

Anderson-Shiro (26-7) def. Boling (20-16) 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Rogers (16-15) def. Franklin (32-9) 25-15, 25-23, 25-12

Cameron (27-17) def. Teague (15-14) 26-24, 25-14, 25-19

CLASS 2A

Bi-district

Holland (19-20) def. Somerville (4-15) 25-14, 25-22, 25-12

Thorndale (16-14) def. Snook (5-29) 25-17, 25-10, 25-10

Iola (37-7) def. Cross Roads (7-21) 25-6, 25-9, 25-12

Leon (13-9) def. Kerens (17-20), 25-11, 25-8, 25-13

Burton (25-17) def. Granger (17-18), 25-23, 25-11, 25-27, 25-16

Cayuga (35-6) def. Normangee (12-19) 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21

Centerville def. Frankston (19-12) 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

Bremond (37-2) — bye

CLASS A

Bi-district

Oakwood def. Calvert 25-20, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19

Richards def. Bartlett 3-0

North Zulch — bye

