Brazos Valley volleyball playoff scores

Here are bi-district pairings and scores involving Brazos Valley volleyball teams.
CLASS 6A
DeSoto (28-10-3) def. Bryan (30-9) 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated (28-15) def. Kingwood Park (30-15), 25-11, 25-12, 25-22
Brenham (30-13) def. Montgomery (19-24), 25-19, 25-11, 25-23
College Station (36-3) def.. New Caney Porter (18-20), 25-11, 25-13, 25-22
CLASS 4A
Madisonville (15-25) def. Palestine (19-18) 25-18, 25-23, 25-20
Houston Washington def. Navasota (26-14) 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 26-24
CLASS 3A
Fairfield (35-6) def. Rockdale (21-18) 25-18, 25-16, 25-19
Lexington (36-8) def. Groesbeck (9-14) 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
Anderson-Shiro (26-7) def. Boling (20-16) 25-15, 25-14, 25-17
Rogers (16-15) def. Franklin (32-9) 25-15, 25-23, 25-12
Cameron (27-17) def. Teague (15-14) 26-24, 25-14, 25-19
CLASS 2A
Holland (19-20) def. Somerville (4-15) 25-14, 25-22, 25-12
Thorndale (16-14) def. Snook (5-29) 25-17, 25-10, 25-10
Iola (37-7) def. Cross Roads (7-21) 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Leon (13-9) def. Kerens (17-20), 25-11, 25-8, 25-13
Burton (25-17) def. Granger (17-18), 25-23, 25-11, 25-27, 25-16
Cayuga (35-6) def. Normangee (12-19) 26-24, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21
Centerville def. Frankston (19-12) 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Bremond (37-2) — bye
CLASS A
Oakwood def. Calvert 25-20, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19
Richards def. Bartlett 3-0
North Zulch — bye