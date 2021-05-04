Brazos Valley state track qualifiers

Here are the Brazos Valley athletes who qualified for the University Interscholastic League Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin with their regional effort and seeding in parentheses. The Class 3A and 4A meets will take place Thursday; Class 2A and 5A and the wheelchair division will be Friday; and Class A and 6A will be Saturday. The 3,200 meters and field events will start at 9 a.m. daily with running finals at 5 p.m.