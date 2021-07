Brazos Valley softball players earn all-state honors from Texas Sports Writers Association

Bryan High senior pitcher Jessica Adams was a first-team selection on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A All-State Softball Team and her sister, Jacque, was a second-team pick at catcher.

The duo who signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, helped Bryan reach the Region II championship. They were among seven Brazos Valley players to earn all-state honors. A&M Consolidated junior Aiyana Coleman, who played first base, catcher and pitched was a first-team pick in Class 5A as a utility player. Brenham outfielder Kramer Eschete also was a first-team pick in 5A. Franklin sophomore outfielder Hailey Fannin was a first-team pick in Class 3A and freshman Lady Lion pitcher Reese Cottrell made the third team. Centerville junior shortstop Kaylee Brent was a third-team pick in 2A.

The Adams twins were a powerful 1-2 combination for the Lady Vikings (35-13) who had their best season since 2003. Jessica Adams batted .466 with 23 home runs and 70 runs batted in. Jacque Adams batted .385 with 16 homers and 52 RBIs. Jessica, the 12-6A most valuable player, also was 29-11 in the circled with a 1.59 earned run average. She struck out 342 batters in 238 innings.