Brazos Valley high school basketball playoffs for Feb. 26
Brazos Valley high school basketball playoffs for Feb. 26

AREA

Class 5A

Pflugerville Weiss 54, A&M Consolidated 48

Class 4A

Navasota (20-12) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (22-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Conroe Oak Ridge

Madisonville (22-8) vs. Austin LBJ (21-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham

Class 3A

Franklin (18-3) vs. West (19-10), 7 p.m. Friday at Bruceville-Eddy

Class 2A

Hearne (10-13) vs. Somerville (18-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Rudder

Milano 63, Snook 48

Mumford 73, Schulenburg 59

Class A

Dime Box (26-8) vs. McMullen County (34-4), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio Wagner

Calvert 75, San Perlita 61

North Zulch (10-14) vs. San Isidro, 6 p.m. Friday at Kennedy

GIRLS

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Class 5A

College Station 54, Manvel 50

Class 2A

Hearne (28-10) vs. San Saba (28-7), 6 p.m. Friday at San Marcos

Normangee (28-6) vs. Mason (16-9), 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos

REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Class 5A

College Station (30-6) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 2 p.m. Saturday at M.O. Campbell Educational Center, Houston

TAPPS Class 2A

Allen Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Kenedy

St. Joseph vs. Shiner St. Paul, 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings

