Brazos Valley high school basketball playoffs for Feb. 26

AREA
Class 5A
Pflugerville Weiss 54, A&M Consolidated 48
Class 4A
Navasota (20-12) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (22-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Conroe Oak Ridge
Madisonville (22-8) vs. Austin LBJ (21-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham
Class 3A
Franklin (18-3) vs. West (19-10), 7 p.m. Friday at Bruceville-Eddy
Class 2A
Hearne (10-13) vs. Somerville (18-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Rudder
Milano 63, Snook 48
Mumford 73, Schulenburg 59
Class A
Dime Box (26-8) vs. McMullen County (34-4), 5 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio Wagner
Calvert 75, San Perlita 61
North Zulch (10-14) vs. San Isidro, 6 p.m. Friday at Kennedy
GIRLS
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Class 5A
College Station 54, Manvel 50
Class 2A
Hearne (28-10) vs. San Saba (28-7), 6 p.m. Friday at San Marcos
Normangee (28-6) vs. Mason (16-9), 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos
REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Class 5A
College Station (30-6) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 2 p.m. Saturday at M.O. Campbell Educational Center, Houston
TAPPS Class 2A
Allen Academy vs. Harvest Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Kenedy
St. Joseph vs. Shiner St. Paul, 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings